Electricity theft in Almeria increases

By John Smith •
Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 17:47
The Guardia Civil are fighting these two joint crimes
Credit: Guardia Civil Almeria
Although there are still plenty of drug boats arriving at different parts of the Almeria coast there has been a definite increase in the amount of locally grown marijuana.
The Province is know for its success in cultivating vegetables, much of which is under cover, as well as fruit, so by logical extension, marijuana is a potential profitable cash crop.
If that isn’t bad enough however, the Guardia Civil has revealed that not only is such cultivation on the increase but in order to stimulate growth indoors, the criminals involved need access to electricity.
Rather than sign up with an energy company as other growers of vegetables would do, these crooks are also stealing the power costing the energy companies significant amounts of money (which is invariably passed on to the consumer).
In addition, because of the way in which they link their properties to the grid, there is a regular chance of fire and from time to poor connections lead to local overloads with generators being tripped and local blackouts.
The companies are working with the Guardia Civil to try to identify high usage and stop the theft as well as pinpointing production centres.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.