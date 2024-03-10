Electricity theft in Almeria increases

By John Smith • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 17:47

The Guardia Civil are fighting these two joint crimes Credit: Guardia Civil Almeria

Although there are still plenty of drug boats arriving at different parts of the Almeria coast there has been a definite increase in the amount of locally grown marijuana.

Marijuana is a cash crop

The Province is know for its success in cultivating vegetables, much of which is under cover, as well as fruit, so by logical extension, marijuana is a potential profitable cash crop.

If that isn’t bad enough however, the Guardia Civil has revealed that not only is such cultivation on the increase but in order to stimulate growth indoors, the criminals involved need access to electricity.

Rather than sign up with an energy company as other growers of vegetables would do, these crooks are also stealing the power costing the energy companies significant amounts of money (which is invariably passed on to the consumer).

Danger of fire and power shorts

In addition, because of the way in which they link their properties to the grid, there is a regular chance of fire and from time to poor connections lead to local overloads with generators being tripped and local blackouts.

The companies are working with the Guardia Civil to try to identify high usage and stop the theft as well as pinpointing production centres.