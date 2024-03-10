In the UK, there’s a possibility of Border Force strikes over the Easter period.

PCS union members are voting on potential strike action concerning working hours and conditions.

The outcome is expected on March 22, with potential strikes occurring no earlier than April 5, leading to long queues and delays at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Italy is also facing travel disruptions. Milan will experience disruption on March 22 due to a 24-hour strike by public transport workers, while passengers travelling through Verona’s Villafranca airport may face disruptions on the same day due to a strike by air traffic controllers from 10 am to 6 pm.

Additionally, strikes by Italy’s state-owned railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) will occur on March 23-24, affecting local, regional, and long-distance trains.

France is also facing potential long-term strikes that could affect the Paris Olympics.

Disruption is anticipated on the Ile-de-France bus and metro network due to a seven-month strike notice issued by CGT-RATP from February 5 to September 9.

Workers at the state-owned public transportation company are striking over pay, and the strikes could coincide with the Paris 2024 Olympics if no resolution is reached.