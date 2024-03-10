Four Seasons in Denia

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 9:39
Odessa String Quartet
Credit: Odessa String Quartet, Konzert Freunde Costa Blanca
Denia´s Auditorium is welcoming visitors to experience a musical immersion into Vivaldi’s Four Seasons in full concert.
The concert will be held on March 29, from 7pm until 9.30pm, performed by the Odessa String Quartet.
The Quartet´s eclectic musical proficiency will reveal Vivaldi´s precise expression of every season of the year.
From the wind of autumn to the ice of winter, the smell of spring´s bloom, and the sea waves of the summer, the concert touches on every human perception.
The compositions will be performed by Evgeny Moryatov and Martin Buchhalter-Montero on violins, Anatoliy Melnychuk on the viola and Iryna Yurchenko on the cello.
A wide variety of virtuoso pieces will enliven the Friday evening.
The event is supported by the ProAkustic Institute for the Hearing.
All tickets purchased at the box office are €20.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.