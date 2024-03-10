Four Seasons in Denia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 9:39

Odessa String Quartet Credit: Odessa String Quartet, Konzert Freunde Costa Blanca

Denia´s Auditorium is welcoming visitors to experience a musical immersion into Vivaldi’s Four Seasons in full concert.

The concert will be held on March 29, from 7pm until 9.30pm, performed by the Odessa String Quartet.

The Quartet´s eclectic musical proficiency will reveal Vivaldi´s precise expression of every season of the year.

From the wind of autumn to the ice of winter, the smell of spring´s bloom, and the sea waves of the summer, the concert touches on every human perception.

The compositions will be performed by Evgeny Moryatov and Martin Buchhalter-Montero on violins, Anatoliy Melnychuk on the viola and Iryna Yurchenko on the cello.

A wide variety of virtuoso pieces will enliven the Friday evening.

The event is supported by the ProAkustic Institute for the Hearing.

All tickets purchased at the box office are €20.