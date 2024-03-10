Harlequins come to Marbella 

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 15:41

Harlequins training camp Photo: Marbella Rugby Club

For the very first time, Premiership Rugby Club Harlequins are coming to Marbella to inspire the future generation of rugby players on the Costa del Sol.

Harlequins is one of the UK’s best-known clubs and they are running a three-day rugby camp for kids from 6 to 17 years old from March 25 to 27.

Harlequins are one of the UK’s oldest and most famous clubs. They are well known for their brand of attacking rugby that brought them the Gallagher Premiership title in 2021. They have six members of the England squad for the 2024 Six Nations, including Marcus Smith, Danny Care & Joe Marler, together with Springbok RWC winner Andre Esterhuizen.

The best coaches in the world

Rugby Tour Spain and Marbella Rugby Club have organised this camp, to offer children on the Costa del Sol the opportunity to be trained by some of the best coaches in the world. Marbella Rugby Club is hosting the three-day event and they are very excited to welcome Head of Community Coaching Mark Cadogan and the Head coach of Richmond Rugby Club ladies and their team to the Costa del Sol.

Ade Parsons, co-founder of Rugby Tour Spain and ex-professional rugby player commented, “We’re delighted to welcome the Mighty Quins to Marbella for the first time. This will be an amazing opportunity for boys and girls from the Costa del Sol to improve their technical and tactical skills, as well as gain insight into the Harlequins’ way of attacking and defence”.

Daily prizes to be won

The camp runs from 10am until 5pm every day between March 25 to 27. It is open to boys and girls from 6 years to 17 years and groups will be arranged by age and ability to ensure players get the most from this opportunity. All participants will receive a free Quins gift and an official certificate, and there will be daily prizes to be won.

The camp costs €180 for the three days and includes lunch. More information can be found on rugbytourspain.com and you can email the organizers at enquiries@rugbytourspain.com or call 655 607 505.