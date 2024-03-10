Marbella: best European destination

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Marbella receives award
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Marbella has received the distinction as the best European destination to visit in 2024.
The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who received the award from the CEO of European Best Destination, Maximilien Lejeune, said that, “this is an endorsement of our brand and our commitment to a concept of tourism based on quality and excellence”. The Mayor thanked the “professionalism and commitment” of all those involved in the tourism sector “without whom this award would not be possible”, as well as the workers and residents, “who ensure that our visitors feel at home”.
“This recognition is especially important because it is awarded by the European Union and because it is the result of the shared opinion of travellers, tourism professionals and the media”, added Muñoz,
Almost 200,000 people voted to place Marbella at the top of the podium in the European Best Destination contest which saw one million participants from 172 countries.
Lejeune, said that European Best Destination, “is an award that is given on behalf of millions of travellers” and added that Marbella is the first Spanish city, “to climb to the top of the podium”, receiving the most votes, ahead of Lisbon, Budapest, Barcelona, Rome, Paris and Milan, since the competition was created in 2009. He added that Marbella is, “the first destination led by a female mayor to win this award”.
