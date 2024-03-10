March to Easter at Nomad

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 14:46

Photo: Facebook / Nomad Marbella

Nomad Restaurant & Club in Aloha, Nueva Andalucia, Marbella has organised a programme of events leading up to Easter.

Sunday March 17 – Sunday Brunch with Sean Rumsey

Indulge in Nomad’s infamous Sunday Brunch accompanied by the soulful sounds of ‘The Voice UK’ participant, Sean Rumsey. A perfect blend of delicious bites and mesmerising tunes awaits you!

Thursday March 21 – Flamenco Rhythms Live Show

Let the Nomadic spirit embrace you with the passion of Flamenco. Revel in live performances that capture the essence of this timeless art form. Book your table for an evening of unforgettable Flamenco Rhythms.

Tuesday March 26 – Arabian Nights Live Show

Step into the enchanting world of Arabian Nights at Nomad and immerse yourself in the magic of a live show where the atmosphere is filled with exotic charm and mystical performances.

Friday March 29 – Bunny Elegance

Embark on a stylish soiree blending Easter Charm with Playboy allure at ‘Bunny Elegance’, an event that promises sophistication and allure in equal measure.

Save the dates and book on the website at https://www.nomadmarbella.es/m-bookings