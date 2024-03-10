Trending:

March to Easter at Nomad

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 14:46

Nomad Marbella

Photo: Facebook / Nomad Marbella

Nomad Restaurant & Club in Aloha, Nueva Andalucia, Marbella has organised a programme of events leading up to Easter.

Sunday March 17 – Sunday Brunch with Sean Rumsey
Indulge in Nomad’s infamous Sunday Brunch accompanied by the soulful sounds of ‘The Voice UK’ participant, Sean Rumsey. A perfect blend of delicious bites and mesmerising tunes awaits you!

Thursday March 21 – Flamenco Rhythms Live Show
Let the Nomadic spirit embrace you with the passion of Flamenco. Revel in live performances that capture the essence of this timeless art form. Book your table for an evening of unforgettable Flamenco Rhythms.

Tuesday March 26 – Arabian Nights Live Show
Step into the enchanting world of Arabian Nights at Nomad and immerse yourself in the magic of a live show where the atmosphere is filled with exotic charm and mystical performances.

Friday March 29 – Bunny Elegance
Embark on a stylish soiree blending Easter Charm with Playboy allure at ‘Bunny Elegance’, an event that promises sophistication and allure in equal measure.

Save the dates and book on the website at https://www.nomadmarbella.es/m-bookings

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading