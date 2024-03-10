Mijas beach swept away

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 10 Mar 2024 • 8:19

200,000 cubic metres of sand lost Photos: Ana Mata / X

The rainstorm that hit Costa del Sol in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 9, has washed away a large part of the beach of El Bombo in Mijas and has caused significant damage to a beach bar located on the seafront.

The high seas knocked down a watchtower, a beach bar was seriously affected, with part of its structure badly damaged leaving several pipes exposed as the photographs show. Municipal services have now cordoned off the area to prevent injury to any passers-by.

The Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, published on the social network X (formerly Twitter) several photos showing the damage that the heavy rains have caused on the beachfront of the town.

“The storm has caused a lot of damage to our beaches. The central government must take all the necessary actions to stabilise the coastline. As Mayor I will continue to demand that measures are taken,” Mata said in her message postedon X.

The coastline of Mijas has been suffering for some time now from storms and the Town Hall had already planned to deposit 13,000 cubic metres of sand in El Bombo to alleviate the loss of the beach. Now though it is estimated that approximately 200,000 cubic metres of sand have disappeared overnight because of this latest storm.

In addition to this incident, the road between Genalguacil and Estepona via Peñas Blancas had to be closed to traffic due to the overflowing of the river Almarchal. The rising water flooded the road, making transit impossible at this point after the heavy rains.

Trapped

Also, members of the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium (CPB) of the Malaga Provincial Council rescued two occupants of a vehicle which had become trapped in the riverbed of the River Padrón in Estepona at around 6am.

Given the possibility of a similar situation happening again, the CPB and the Local Police have closed the access roads to the Guadalobón, Padrón and Guadalmansa riverbeds in Estepona. The CPB has appealed to the public that in the event of floods, “vehicles should not cross the riverbeds of the rivers and streams due to the risk involved”.