New bridge in Bahía La Plata

Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 12:28
New bridge installed
Photos: Estepona Town Hall
Estepona Town Hall has installed a new bridge on the Bahía La Plata section of the coastal path.
The new structure replaces the existing one, which was in poor condition due to its age, dating back to 2007, and the corrosive effects that it had been suffering due to its proximity to the sea. This equipment is now safer for pedestrians, as well as being more modern and better integrated into the surroundings.
Town Hall workers demolished and removed the old bridge. The new bridge, which has required an investment of €39,000, has been built by a specialised company in Asturias. It is 11 metres long, 3.5 metres wide and weighs 12 tonnes. It is made of pine wood. One of its main characteristics is that it is made in a single piece and has integral stainless steel ironwork reinforcements.
