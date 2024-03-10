By Anna Akopyan • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 10:20

Open Stage performance in Javea Credit: Anya Leva, Open Stage Javea, Facebook

As a performer or as an audience member, step into the Open Stage of Javea to explore Costa Blanca´s music scene.

Held at a homely, rustic cocktail bar, Triskel, every Wednesday night, local musicians and music lovers get together to connect.

Beginning at 8pm, the night is a unique chance to explore your musical potential in open jam sessions and build new friendships

From singer-songwriters to classic covers, poetry recitals, funk and flamenco, the Open Stage welcomes anyone who wishes to express themselves and connect with the local community.

Created just this year, the project has already gathered international musicians from all over the Costa Blanca, becoming a creative and welcoming space for all.

Come to Open Stage Javea to unravel the musical wonders of the Costa Blanca.