Political dilemma in Albox

By John Smith •
Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 15:10
The UCIN leader wearing a hat alongside colleagues
Credit: Francisco Torrecillas Facebook
In what is an unusual way of announcing a problem, the leader of the UCIN party in Albox has used Facebook to call on a fellow councillor to resign.
Francisco Torrecillas of the local political group Unión de Ciudadanos Independientes and a former mayor of Albox published the statement on Friday March 8.
Currently the Partido Popular (PP) controls the council with eight seats followed by UCIN with five seats and the Socialist Party (PSOE) with three seats.
In theory, this means that although the PP has the largest number of seats, the combined opposition is strong enough to be heard but therein lies the problem.
According to Torrecillas, a long time councillor Agustín Carmona ‘El Longo’ is no longer turning up to vote (and hasn’t done so since the latter part of 2023) which gives the PP an overall majority to push though whatever legislation they choose.
He has therefore called on ‘El Longo’ to ‘do the honourable thing’ and resign from the council, allowing a new councillor to take his place.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.