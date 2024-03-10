Political dilemma in Albox

By John Smith • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 15:10

The UCIN leader wearing a hat alongside colleagues Credit: Francisco Torrecillas Facebook

In what is an unusual way of announcing a problem, the leader of the UCIN party in Albox has used Facebook to call on a fellow councillor to resign.

Francisco Torrecillas of the local political group Unión de Ciudadanos Independientes and a former mayor of Albox published the statement on Friday March 8.

Partido Popular gifted total control

Currently the Partido Popular (PP) controls the council with eight seats followed by UCIN with five seats and the Socialist Party (PSOE) with three seats.

In theory, this means that although the PP has the largest number of seats, the combined opposition is strong enough to be heard but therein lies the problem.

According to Torrecillas, a long time councillor Agustín Carmona ‘El Longo’ is no longer turning up to vote (and hasn’t done so since the latter part of 2023) which gives the PP an overall majority to push though whatever legislation they choose.

Do the honourable thing

He has therefore called on ‘El Longo’ to ‘do the honourable thing’ and resign from the council, allowing a new councillor to take his place.