By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 13:38

Outlet and Promotions Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Councillor for Commerce, Francisco Javier García Lara, launched an initiative that the town will host from April 4 to 6: ‘Outlet and Promotion Fuengirola’.

“We organised the Outlet and Promotion campaign Fuengirola 2024 so that our local commerce, after the sales period, can clear the stocks of products that have been left, as well as promotions and discounts on new season items”, explained García Lara.

All shops in Fuengirola that are open to the public and that undertake to offer additional discounts on items left over from the sales period and affordable promotional prices on new season items are able to participate in this initiative.

To participate, interested traders can pick up an application form at the information desk of the Town Hall or download it from the municipal website www.fuengirola.es. The deadline for submitting the application form is 22 March. The Department of Commerce invited all businesses to register and participate in this initiative that seeks to promote their sales in a period of low activity for trade in our city.