By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 11:01

Springing back to life: Costa Blanca occupancy rates surge. Image: Visit Elche / Facebook.

The second half of February signals the end of the low season, with occupancy rates surpassing 70 per cent across all analysed areas.

February saw a gradual increase in hotel activity, especially with Valentine’s Day, but the beginning of March saw a significant uptick as 44 per cent of previously closed accommodations since 2023 reopened.

Positive trends indicate promising occupancy rates as destinations gear up for the upcoming tourist season.

In the Costa Blanca area (excluding Benidorm), the occupancy rate stands at 77.5 per cent, ending February with an average of 75.4 per cent, surpassing 2023 data by 8 percentage points (67.4 per cent).

International tourists represent 53.3 per cent of the total, with the British (13.5 per cent), Norwegian (7.7 per cent), Belgian (5.3 per cent), French (5.2 per cent), and Dutch (4.5 per cent) nationalities being the most prominent after the Spanish market.

German and Polish nationals represent between 3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

Looking ahead to the first days of March, 73.9 per cent of rooms are already reserved, a figure that is expected to increase with last-minute bookings.