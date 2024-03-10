Tap water? No excuses just drink it

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 20:35

Murcia's Tap Water Revolution Image: Shutterstock/ New Africa

MURCIA, in collaboration with Aguas de Murcia the water company, is launching the ‘No Excuse, Just Drink It’ campaign to dispel citizens’ reluctance to consume tap water. Environmental and health benefits, coupled with ‘absolute assurance’ of quality and safety, were highlighted by campaign organisers.

Breaking Myths: Quality and Safety Assurance

A promotional video, featuring local actor Carlos Santos and ten other well-known personalities, systematically dismantles reasons cited for not embracing the water flowing from over 200,000 taps in the city. A 4-metre-high tap on Avenida de la Libertad in Murcia, along with an informational stand, contributes to the campaign’s visibility.

Sustainable Choices: Reducing Plastic Waste

The campaign aims to alter daily consumption habits, emphasising the water’s mineral content (calcium, magnesium) essential for the body. The argument that tap water tastes bad can be easily addressed, suggested Environmental Councillor Antonio Navarro: ‘Fill a glass jug with water and let it rest in the fridge for a few days.’ He also highlighted economic advantages, noting 1,000 litres cost only €1, promoting sustainability by reducing plastic usage.

