Terrorism training in Mojacar

By John Smith •
Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 13:27
200 officers attended a security course in Mojacar
Credit: Mojacar Council
For the second year running, some 200 members of different police and security forces attended a four day police course in Mojacar from March 8.
The Marina Mar hotel, located in Marina de la Torre was opened early in order to host this multidisciplinary event which welcomed members of the State Security Forces from the Local Police, National Police, Guardia Civil, Customs and the Army.
It was organised by the Escuela de las Tres Armas, a leading Spanish training company, and the CIS Chair, in collaboration with the Mojacar Council and the Local Police.
The underlying concept of the four day exercise was to ensure that officers from these different but often linked forces are able to cooperate and handle emergency situations which may range from a ‘simple’ demonstration to a terrorist attack with multiple injuries.
Following a number of workshops conducted by experts in health, terrorism, civil protection and security, a full scale operation which covered all aspects of the training took place.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.