Terrorism training in Mojacar

By John Smith • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 13:27

200 officers attended a security course in Mojacar Credit: Mojacar Council

For the second year running, some 200 members of different police and security forces attended a four day police course in Mojacar from March 8.

Multidisciplinary event

The Marina Mar hotel, located in Marina de la Torre was opened early in order to host this multidisciplinary event which welcomed members of the State Security Forces from the Local Police, National Police, Guardia Civil, Customs and the Army.

It was organised by the Escuela de las Tres Armas, a leading Spanish training company, and the CIS Chair, in collaboration with the Mojacar Council and the Local Police.

United to handle emergencies

The underlying concept of the four day exercise was to ensure that officers from these different but often linked forces are able to cooperate and handle emergency situations which may range from a ‘simple’ demonstration to a terrorist attack with multiple injuries.

Following a number of workshops conducted by experts in health, terrorism, civil protection and security, a full scale operation which covered all aspects of the training took place.