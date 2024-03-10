Top 10 at Easter

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 15:14

Semana Santa in Malaga Photo: Facebook / Malaga Town Hall

Malaga has one of the most spectacular Semana Santa processions according to National Geographic magazine, ranking the city among Spain’s top ten.

“Silence, drums, firelight, pasos and liturgies. The events celebrating Holy Week fill the streets of towns and cities all over Spain”, reports National Geographic magazine, explaining: “The processions and religious events multiply for days, although the peak of these religious demonstrations of pain and feeling reach their zenith on Passion Friday. Holy Week are days with strong traditional roots and each region has its own characteristics and differential elements”.

About Easter Week in Malaga the magazine says: “For 500 years this tradition has been celebrated in Malaga, one of the oldest and most colourful. In this Andalucian city, Holy Week is not lived in seclusion and silence, but with joy, with hustle and bustle, with spontaneous saetas and applause as the images pass by. The processions in Malaga are distinguished by their baroque sumptuousness and the richness of their images, always accompanied by thousands of Nazarenes and penitents“.