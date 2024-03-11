Accident and arrest

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 10:03

Stolen car crashed Photo: Facebook / mijascomunicacion

Three people have been injured in an accident in Mijas when the vehicle they were travelling in hit a stone tower.

Firefighters and medical staff at the scene of the accident managed to rescue one person who was trapped in the vehicle who was then taken to the Costa del Sol hospital.

The accident occurred in the early hours of the morning when 112 received an alert reporting an accident in Mijas, at kilometre 10 of the dual carriageway in the Mijas Golf area. According to 112 information, the accident involved only one vehicle which hit a stone tower in Mijas, at around 4am on the morning of Sunday March 10.

Sources at the scene indicated that the vehicle was occupied by three men, two were able to get out on their own and a third was trapped but later rescued by firefighters from Mijas.

According to reports, the three are being held in custody while the Guardia Civil investigate the alleged theft of the damaged vehicle which had apparently been stolen the previous night.