Accident and arrest

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 10:03
Stolen car crashed
Photo: Facebook / mijascomunicacion
Three people have been injured in an accident in Mijas when the vehicle they were travelling in hit a stone tower.
Firefighters and medical staff at the scene of the accident managed to rescue one person who was trapped in the vehicle who was then taken to the Costa del Sol hospital.
The accident occurred in the early hours of the morning when 112 received an alert reporting an accident in Mijas, at kilometre 10 of the dual carriageway in the Mijas Golf area. According to 112 information, the accident involved only one vehicle which hit a stone tower in Mijas, at around 4am on the morning of Sunday March 10.
Sources at the scene indicated that the vehicle was occupied by three men, two were able to get out on their own and a third was trapped but later rescued by firefighters from Mijas.
According to reports, the three are being held in custody while the Guardia Civil investigate the alleged theft of the damaged vehicle which had apparently been stolen the previous night.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.