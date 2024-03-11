By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 18:04

Showcasing Spain's finest burgers Image: Shutterstock/ mustaozan

THE line-up for the ‘Best Burger in Spain 2024’ competition has been revealed, featuring 15 contenders, including an entry from the reigning champions of 2023, from the Region of Murcia – the ‘MISOYAKI’ by Tokio Burgers in Bullas.

Grand Finale in A Coruña Set for March 12

The grand finale is set for March 12 in A Coruña. The event will showcase the finalist burgers with a blind tasting by the esteemed panel, including Madrid Fusion’s President Jose Carlos Capel, culinary communicator Alejandra Ansón, and Michelin-starred chefs Pepe Solla, Fernando Agrasar, and Iría Espinosa.

Awards Ceremony at MEGA: Museum of Estrella de Galicia

The awards ceremony will follow at the MEGA, the Museum of Estrella de Galicia in A Coruña, where accolades will be announced, and the top three burgers in Spain, including the winner, will be revealed. Regional winners will also be disclosed. This year, 24 burger joints from Murcia participated, with customers casting over 250,300 votes and 130 inspectors evaluating 350 restaurants.

Tokio Burgers’ Culinary Masterpiece: ‘MISOYAKI’

Tokio Burgers’ ‘MISOYAKI’ features a 100-day aged beef patty, miso and ginger BBQ sauce, crunchy bacon, double American cheese, pickled ginger relish, Chinese scallions, and teriyaki cheese cream. Notably, Tokio Burgers’ ‘Tik Toker’ will also represent Murcia in ‘The Champions Burger’ final.

