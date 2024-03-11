Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 16:36

More water for irrigation Photo: Facebook / Benalmadena Town Hall

Water donation

Benalmádena Town Hall has received another 320,000 litres of water from the swimming pools of the Hotel Mac Puerto Marina in Benalmádena Costa and the Andalucía Apartments in Calle Le Courbosier, water that will be used for irrigation so that not a drop is wasted.

R.I.P. June Rendle

SADLY, June Rendle A.L.A.M (Hons) passed away quietly in her sleep on Monday March 4, 2024 aged 93. She was a prominent and important member of the International Theatre Studio for many years.

Filling up

AFTER months of decline, the latest rains have increased the amount of water in the reservoirs which supply the Costa del Sol. La Concepción reservoir is now at almost 60 per cent of its total capacity, with 262.30 hectometres accumulated in the first weeks of 2024.

Noise reduction

€3.3 MILLION has been awarded by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility to carry out works on the AP-7 motorway on the section between Malaga and Estepona as it passes Torremolinos to reduce traffic noise in the area by building three large screens.

Leaps and bounds

IF you have been walking or driving past the site of Benalroma – Los Molinillos you will have seen that the restoration and building work is progressing by leaps and bounds. The walkway that will allow access to the remains of the Roman villa close up is almost finished.

Road safety

THE Ronda road in San Pedro Alcántara, is undergoing work to improve road safety in the area. The work includes clearing foliage and installing new lighting which will increase visibility for drivers and reduce accidents. However the long-term plan is to have two lanes in each direction.