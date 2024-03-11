Denia – voiced by women

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 16:30

Marisa Ferrandiz and Ana Albarracin with Denia City Council Credit: Denia City Council

The pioneers of Denia´s central radio station are inspiring women to speak out and shape the future.

This year, Denia City Council used the opportunity of International Women’s Day to honour the town´s pioneering radio presenters, Ana Albarracin and Marisa Ferransiz.

The two women have paved the way towards female empowerment, making efforts to make the voices of women heard since 1933.

The awarding was held by the head of news at Denia FM, Mirian Pagan, at the Auditorium Theatre of Denia Social Centre.

Alongside Ana and Marisa´s speeches, the Menta band performed popular songs written by women, classic and modern.

An audiovisual presentation, The Radio with a Woman´s Voice, was also screened, by Antoni Reig and Juan Antonio Maso, displaying the footage of women of the past, present and future, who have and are continuing to contribute to the municipality´s radio and media sector.

The Council for Equality, Javier Scotto, commented on the impact of these women´s work: “Denia has a woman´s voice. The history of our city is the history of women.”

He highlighted the problems which women faced when they were beginning their careers: “At a time when women’s voices were silenced, repressed and even retaliated against, they were pioneers and paved the way for feminism and equality.”

Ana and Marisa began working in the media under Francois’s regime. Marisa revealed that growing up in Denia, girls were expected to become “submissive and selfless housewives,” but she did not submit.

She shared the difficulties of handling work and family at the time: “Combining such absorbing work with family was very difficult.”

Ana also highlighted the importance of families, reminding people about the importance of equal relationships and open communication: “The best school for equality is our home.”

With a rise in women in the media, the future’s looking bright, but there are still changes to be made.

Ana revealed to the public: “Media has advanced a lot, but not that much. For it to improve, there must be 50/50 equality in positions of responsibility.”