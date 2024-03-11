Trending:

Don’t look a gift hearse in the mouth

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 21:00

Vélez-Málaga resident's unusual Valentine's gift Image: Shutterstock/ SimonTheSorcerer

MOVE over flowers and chocolates! A Velez-Malaga local recently received a hearse complete with an empty coffin as a Valentine’s gift from her boyfriend.

Hearse Hubbub: A Valentine’s Tale with a Twist in Velez-Malaga

Now, the Villa de Madrid neighbourhood is buzzing with mixed feelings. The hearse, chilling on Calle La Música, has become the talk of the town, leaving residents scratching their heads. Despite neighbours pleading with the town hall to relocate it to a less conspicuous spot, they insist that legally they cannot move it as all the paperwork is in order.

Floral Flare-Up: Velez-Malaga’s Love Story Takes an Unexpected Turn

The owner of the hearse who is a performance artist says she plans to use the hearse, a Renault 21. Tensions may rise even further as the owner is apparently contemplating decorating it with a floral wreath. It seems this hearse is set to stay the neighbourhood’s quirky conversation starter.

For more Axarquia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading