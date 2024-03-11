Don’t look a gift hearse in the mouth

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 21:00

MOVE over flowers and chocolates! A Velez-Malaga local recently received a hearse complete with an empty coffin as a Valentine’s gift from her boyfriend.

Hearse Hubbub: A Valentine’s Tale with a Twist in Velez-Malaga

Now, the Villa de Madrid neighbourhood is buzzing with mixed feelings. The hearse, chilling on Calle La Música, has become the talk of the town, leaving residents scratching their heads. Despite neighbours pleading with the town hall to relocate it to a less conspicuous spot, they insist that legally they cannot move it as all the paperwork is in order.

Floral Flare-Up: Velez-Malaga’s Love Story Takes an Unexpected Turn

The owner of the hearse who is a performance artist says she plans to use the hearse, a Renault 21. Tensions may rise even further as the owner is apparently contemplating decorating it with a floral wreath. It seems this hearse is set to stay the neighbourhood’s quirky conversation starter.

