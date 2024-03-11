Don’t look a gift hearse in the mouth

By Catherine McGeer •
Vélez-Málaga resident's unusual Valentine's gift
MOVE over flowers and chocolates! A Velez-Malaga local recently received a hearse complete with an empty coffin as a Valentine’s gift from her boyfriend.
Now, the Villa de Madrid neighbourhood is buzzing with mixed feelings. The hearse, chilling on Calle La Música, has become the talk of the town, leaving residents scratching their heads. Despite neighbours pleading with the town hall to relocate it to a less conspicuous spot, they insist that legally they cannot move it as all the paperwork is in order.
The owner of the hearse who is a performance artist says she plans to use the hearse, a Renault 21. Tensions may rise even further as the owner is apparently contemplating decorating it with a floral wreath. It seems this hearse is set to stay the neighbourhood’s quirky conversation starter.
