By Anna Ellis •
Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 15:03
Easter egg trees: Unveiling the colourful tradition. Image: aprilante / Shutterstock.com.
The Easter Tree is often overshadowed by its more famous counterpart, the Christmas Tree.
While the tradition of decorating trees for Christmas gained popularity in Britain thanks to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s German roots, it’s lesser known that Germans also have a tradition of decorating trees for Easter.
In Germany, it’s customary to adorn trees with painted eggs during Easter, a tradition known as Ostereierbaum or ‘Easter egg tree.’
The Ostereierbaum tradition is steadily gaining popularity around the world.
It involves adorning small trees or bushes with colourful Easter eggs tied with ribbons.
Unlike traditional Christmas trees, there’s no need for stands or lights; simply hang the eggs and start celebrating.
The exact origins of this tradition remain uncertain, with various rumours circulating but none definitively verified.
However, what is clear is that families in Germany have been practising this custom for centuries.
One of the most renowned examples is the Saalfelder Ostereierbaum, which boasted over 10,000 decorated eggs in 2012.
However, the Guinness World Record for the most eggs on a single tree belongs to a tree decorated by the Rostock Zoo, with an astonishing 79,596 eggs.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years.
