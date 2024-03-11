Easter Monday is the time for cheese hurling in Italy

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 16:10

Ruzzolone - hurling a cheese Photo: Flickr CC / stezano

It’s ‘Pasquetta’ as Easter Monday is called in Italy and the hills and valleys of the country echo with the sound of very competitive games of ‘ruzzolone’, a traditional sport of ancient origins.

The game was already practised by the ancient Etruscans. The tomb of the Olympian of Tarquinia depicts the so-called discobolus; the throwing a wheel of cheese, usually very hard and resistant mature sheep’s cheese, which shepherds threw along the sheep-tracks

Today the game is also played with a wooden wheel but the same rulles apply: a long strap is wrapped many times around the cheese, the player then takes a run up and hurls the cheese along the road giving the strap an extra whiplash motion at the end to really make it fly.

The winner is the one who hurls the cheese the furthest after a number of throws or reaches a set distance with the fewest number of throws. Traditionally he (and it is invariably a ‘he’) took an opponent’s cheese home as the prize.

Gambled his castle on a throw

Why this is the tradition on Easter Monday nobody really knows. It is said that a certain Signor Baraccani on a mid-Lent afternoon sometime in the 17th century, lost his family’s entire possessions which included the castle of Monterastello near Modena, on a throw of a wheel of cacio pecorino cheese.

Gambling on the result of the game was stopped as a result and there have also been attempts to ban it because of the inherent danger of a 5kg wheel of cheese being hurled down a crowded road.

However, the tradition carries on and will be played in many towns and villages in Italy this Easter.