Easter Monday is the time for cheese hurling in Italy

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 16:10
Ruzzolone - hurling a cheese
Photo: Flickr CC / stezano
It’s ‘Pasquetta’ as Easter Monday is called in Italy and the hills and valleys of the country echo with the sound of very competitive games of ‘ruzzolone’, a traditional sport of ancient origins.
The game was already practised by the ancient Etruscans. The tomb of the Olympian of Tarquinia depicts the so-called discobolus; the throwing a wheel of cheese, usually very hard and resistant mature sheep’s cheese, which shepherds threw along the sheep-tracks
Today the game is also played with a wooden wheel but the same rulles apply: a long strap is wrapped many times around the cheese, the player then takes a run up and hurls the cheese along the road giving the strap an extra whiplash motion at the end to really make it fly.
The winner is the one who hurls the cheese the furthest after a number of throws or reaches a set distance with the fewest number of throws. Traditionally he (and it is invariably a ‘he’) took an opponent’s cheese home as the prize.
Why this is the tradition on Easter Monday nobody really knows. It is said that a certain Signor Baraccani on a mid-Lent afternoon sometime in the 17th century, lost his family’s entire possessions which included the castle of Monterastello near Modena, on a throw of a wheel of cacio pecorino cheese.
Gambling on the result of the game was stopped as a result and there have also been attempts to ban it because of the inherent danger of a 5kg wheel of cheese being hurled down a crowded road.
However, the tradition carries on and will be played in many towns and villages in Italy this Easter.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.