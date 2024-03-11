By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 18:00

Harmony unleashed: Elche hosts inaugural Festival of Great Composers. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche is gearing up to celebrate the work of famous composers and promote a love for classical music through the first Festival of Great Composers.

This year, the festival pays tribute to Giuseppe Verdi on the 150th anniversary of his renowned Requiem composition.

The festivities start on March 14 with an official presentation at the Patio de los Naranjos of the Clarisas Convent in Elche.

Also, Verdi’s Requiem will be performed at the Basilica of Santa María on March 15, at the Church of Santa Justa y Rufina in Orihuela on March 17, and at the Co-Cathedral of San Nicolás in Alicante on March 21.

The program begins in Elche on March 14, featuring the Choir and Orchestra of UNED Elche, the Valencian Baroque Orchestra, the Veus d’Elx choir, and the Discantus Choir of Murcia, totalling 150 voices and 50 musicians.

Notable soloists including soprano Carmen Muñoz, mezzo-soprano Blanca Valido, tenor José Manuel Delicado, and bass David Cervera will perform under the direction of Elche composer Manuel Ramos.