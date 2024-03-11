International Jazz Festival of San Javier reveals lineup

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 15:51
Jazz San Javier 2024
Image: Festival Internacional de Jazz de San Javier
THE director of the International Jazz Festival of San Javier, David Martínez, unveiled the star-studded lineup for the 26th, much-anticipated music event. Iconic jazz figure Diana Krall, known worldwide for her warm and sensual voice, tops the bill. She’ll grace Jazz San Javier for the first time.
Joining Krall are Tex-Mex band Calexico, whose unique sound draws from the border between the US and Mexico. Also, Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca brings a festive homage to the golden era of Cuban music, blending mambo, rumba, and bolero.
Soul enthusiasts can look forward to the energetic Steffen Morrison from Amsterdam and a special tribute to the late flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucía featuring Niño Josele and jazz harmonica virtuoso and Grammy award-winning Antonio Serrano. The festival, running from June 28 to July 22, promises a diverse program, including free outdoor concerts, emphasising the piano and guitar. Stay tuned for much information about the upcoming San Javier Jazz Festival.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
