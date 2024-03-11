International Jazz Festival of San Javier reveals lineup

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 15:51

Jazz San Javier 2024 Image: Festival Internacional de Jazz de San Javier

THE director of the International Jazz Festival of San Javier, David Martínez, unveiled the star-studded lineup for the 26th, much-anticipated music event. Iconic jazz figure Diana Krall, known worldwide for her warm and sensual voice, tops the bill. She’ll grace Jazz San Javier for the first time.

Diana Krall: A Jazz Icon Takes Center Stage at Jazz San Javier

Joining Krall are Tex-Mex band Calexico, whose unique sound draws from the border between the US and Mexico. Also, Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca brings a festive homage to the golden era of Cuban music, blending mambo, rumba, and bolero.

Stay Tuned for Updates on the Unmissable San Javier Jazz Festival 2024

Soul enthusiasts can look forward to the energetic Steffen Morrison from Amsterdam and a special tribute to the late flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucía featuring Niño Josele and jazz harmonica virtuoso and Grammy award-winning Antonio Serrano. The festival, running from June 28 to July 22, promises a diverse program, including free outdoor concerts, emphasising the piano and guitar. Stay tuned for much information about the upcoming San Javier Jazz Festival.

