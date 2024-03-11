Mallorca: News in brief

By John Ensor • Updated: 11 Mar 2024 • 20:48

Photo: Remembering the Madrid attacks Credit: ajuntamentdepalma/Facebook.com

In remembrance

On Monday, March 11, Palma’s Placa de Cort observed a minute of silence, led by Mayor Jaime Martinez Llabres, marking the 20th anniversary of Madrid’s 2004 attacks, which saw 193 lives lost. The event, initiated by FEMP, saw officials and citizens unite in remembrance.

Gastronomic excellence

Voro, Mallorca’s only restaurant with 2 Michelin stars and 2 Repsol suns, reopens on Friday, March 15, under Chef Alvaro Salazar at Cap Vermell Grand Hotel. Offering a 24-seat exclusive dining experience, it highlights Mediterranean and Andalucian cuisine with a focus on local Mallorcan products, embodying Salazar’s passion for gastronomic excellence.

Canine kiss

In Palma, a German woman in her sixties needed medical attention after affectionately petting her own dog. The woman recounted how after having a drink and falling asleep, she awoke and gave her dog a big kiss on the lips, the dog responded by biting her lips leading to the woman’s hospitalisation.

Expensive trip

A Spanish driver, 28, was stopped by Palma Police following traffic offences. As he lacked the proper documentation, he verbally confirmed his identity with another person’s name. Upon further investigation, it was found that he only held a moped license. The lie cost him dearly with a fine of €2,160.

Palma UXB

On Friday, March 8, National Police were called to a property in Sant Jordi, Palma, after the owner discovered a live 105 mm artillery shell. The explosive had been moved to the property by the owner’s friend some years previously. Thankfully the explosive was safely transferred to military facilities where it was later detonated in a controlled explosion.

Reservoir resilience

Following the recent rainfall, Mallorca’s reservoir reserves, supplying Palma, have increased to 56.35 per cent capacity, a 3.54 per cent rise. The Cuber and Gorg Blau reservoirs also saw improvements, an encouraging sign of enhanced water security for the island, and a positive outlook for the region’s water resource management.

Airport accolade

Mallorca’s Palma Airport has been named Europe’s best in the 25-40 million passenger category by the Airports Council International for the second consecutive year. Director, Tomas Melgar highlighted that this award ‘is the result of the great effort made by all the staff who work at the airport.

On the buses

In January, statistics show that Palma’s buses hit a record with 4.2 million passengers, a 36.3 per cent year-on-year increase, outperforming cities like Bilbao and Malaga. The metro also saw growth, carrying 143,000 passengers, up 28.1 per cent on the previous year. Nationally, public transport usage rose to 444.1 million, marking a 13.6 per cent increase.