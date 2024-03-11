Mallorca’s youth team clinch last-minute win

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 19:28

Photo: Mallorca’s victorious youth team. Credit: RCD_Mallorca/X

In a historic achievement, Mallorca’s youth football team has clinched their first-ever Copa del Rey title.

On Sunday, March 10, at the Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, Asturias, Mallorca youth managed to beat Espanyol in a nail-biting penalty shootout after a goalless draw under relentless rain.

Alarcon, Calcagno, Barattucci, and Samu Guzman converted their penalties, while Jose Angel Lopez hit the crossbar, and keeper Joan Pol denied Mateo Sciana, sealing the victory.

Despite dominating with the better chances during the match, Mallorca could not break the deadlock, even with Mateo Scianca’s late effort hitting the side netting.

Ultimately, it was decided on penalties, and under Carlos Muñoz’s guidance, Mallorca emerged victorious. The win is particularly sweet, avenging a previous final loss to Espanyol in 2023.

Notable performances included Joan Pol and Alex Woiski, who have spent time training with Javier Aguirre’s first team and played pivotal roles.

The club’s higher-ups, Alfonso Diaz and Pablo Ortells, alongside the players, celebrated as Pedro Rocha presented the championship medals, sparking euphoria among the mainly family-filled stands.