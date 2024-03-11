New centre in Torremolinos takes shape

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 12:53
The new social centre renamed
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
It has been revealed by the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, that the future social centre which is being completed on the site of the old market will be named after Isabel Manoja, in honour of this well-known and committed woman from Torremolinos.
Isabel Manoja or ‘Isabelichi’, as she was popularly known, was a tireless fighter for the independence of the municipality. She died in 1988, just four months before the town achieved its autonomy. One of the main arteries of Torremolinos bears her name, now also this important social building.
Del Cid told the Manoja family: “It is a recognition of one of the most important women in the recent history of Torremolinos and one with a clear social vocation”. This facility, currently under construction, will be completed in April, with the intention that it will be open to the public by June.
The building will house the Community Social Services Centre, the Disadvantaged Areas Plan, the Family Treatment Team, a special office for the elderly, as well as all the activities related to volunteering and social activities, among others. It will also house spaces aimed at improving the competitiveness of trade and the diversification of the local economy.
Images of how the finished building, which has a total budget of €3.1 million, will look were also unveiled.
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.