New centre in Torremolinos takes shape

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 12:53

The new social centre renamed Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

It has been revealed by the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, that the future social centre which is being completed on the site of the old market will be named after Isabel Manoja, in honour of this well-known and committed woman from Torremolinos.

Isabel Manoja or ‘Isabelichi’, as she was popularly known, was a tireless fighter for the independence of the municipality. She died in 1988, just four months before the town achieved its autonomy. One of the main arteries of Torremolinos bears her name, now also this important social building.

Open by June

Del Cid told the Manoja family: “It is a recognition of one of the most important women in the recent history of Torremolinos and one with a clear social vocation”. This facility, currently under construction, will be completed in April, with the intention that it will be open to the public by June.

The building will house the Community Social Services Centre, the Disadvantaged Areas Plan, the Family Treatment Team, a special office for the elderly, as well as all the activities related to volunteering and social activities, among others. It will also house spaces aimed at improving the competitiveness of trade and the diversification of the local economy.

Images of how the finished building, which has a total budget of €3.1 million, will look were also unveiled.

Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall