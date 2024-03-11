Real Mallorca wants fit fans

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 18:07

Real Mallorca's bike park. Credit: noticies.palma.es

Palma has introduced a pioneering approach to match-day travel with its first virtual BiciPalma station near RCD Mallorca’s Son Moix Stadium.

Launched on Monday, March 11, by Deputy Mayor Toni Deudero and Alfonso Diaz of RCD Mallorca, this scheme aims to ease the influx of cars on game days by encouraging fans to cycle instead.

Deudero explained, ‘This virtual station aims to facilitate trips to the stadium for spectators,’ showcasing the city’s dedication to sustainable transport solutions.

Diaz echoed the sentiment, highlighting the potential to ‘alleviate the high number of people who go to their vehicles to watch Mallorca’s matches.’

The station is unique for its absence of physical docks and allows users to park and lock their bikes within a designated area, with users confirming the end of their journey through an app.

It is hoped that this flexibility could revolutionise how fans attend games, underlining Palma and RCD Mallorca’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Moreover, the city plans to expand BiciPalma with 16 new stations and 150 additional electric bikes, significantly boosting its green mobility fleet.

This expansion, fuelled by an €800,000 investment, aims to enhance the accessibility and convenience of cycling in Palma, making it an attractive option for residents and visitors alike.