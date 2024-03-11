Rest in peace – Roger Gallant

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 7:48
Roger Gallant with the Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir
Credit: Sheona Wheeler
09/04/1936- 02/03/2024. To the sorrow of the community, Roger Gallant passed away on March 2, in Denia Hospital.
Roger has been the leading director in the Costa Barber Singers for the past 35 years and has performed more than 300 concerts, most of which were dedicated to charity.
The CBMVC (Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir) often collaborated with Roger and many of the members cherished their friendship with him.
Back in 1972, Roger left the USA to work in Holland and Germany, after which he came to retire in Spain in 1980. It was here in Spain, where he finally found success as a barber singer in 1988.
Roger was a keen quizzer and regularly enjoyed the events held at the Gran Sol in Calpe.
He will be greatly missed by the Barber Singers, CBMVC, and all of his many friends.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
