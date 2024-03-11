By Anna Ellis •
Rowing glory: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja dominates XXII Rowing Championship. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.
The Real Club Náutico Torrevieja rowing team made an impressive showing at the XXII Spanish Rowing Metre Championship.
The team did Torrevieja proud by bringing home gold, silver, and bronze medals.
Daniel Martínez Espinosa secured gold in the men’s junior category, while José Daniel Martínez López won silver in the men’s 500-metre distance.
Belén Hernández Onteniente also claimed bronze in the women’s 500-metre distance. Their achievements helped the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja secure the 5th position in the national club medal table.
The rowing team travelled to San Jaime de Enveija (Tarragona) for the championship, organized by the Rem Delta Club, the Catalan Rowing Federation, and the Spanish Rowing Federation.
Over 230 participants from 40 clubs competed in various categories, including juvenile, children, cadet, youth, sub23, absolute, lightweight, veteran, and Paralympic.
In addition to their success at the Spanish Championship, the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja rowing team also excelled at the Remoergometro Spanish Open, securing gold and silver medals in mixed relays.
The gold medal team included Nadia Georgieva Goryonova, Alejandro Vera Montesinos, and Daniel Martínez Espinosa, while the silver medal team comprised Nadia Georgieva Goryonova, Belén Hernández Onteniente, Alejandro Vera Montesinos, and José Daniel Martínez López.
