Rural nomads: Axarquía’s depopulation campaign

AXARQUIA’S tiniest villages are launching a campaign to reverse depopulation, targeting a unique demographic: digital nomads.

Discover Axarquía’s Charm: ‘Come and Live in a Village’ Platform Unveils Picturesque Retreat for Digital Nomads

The ‘Come and Live in a Village’ platform showcases the picturesque Axarquía region as an ideal destination for remote workers seeking a balance between personal and professional life. In an effort led by the Axarquía Municipalities Consortium, the campaign ‘For a Thousand More Years’ aims to draw in young professionals, echoing the broader trend of remote work.

Ramón Pradera’s Vision: Rural Living Beyond Financial Benefits for Digital Nomads

Rafael Torrubia, President of the Axarquía Rural Development Centre, highlights the urban exodus of youth from highland villages like Alfarnate and Periana. The campaign, now part of a nationwide initiative, offers insights into affordable housing, services, and an enhanced quality of life. Ramón Pradera, director of ‘Come and Live in a Village,’ urges people to envision successful life projects in smaller locales, emphasising that rural living can provide not just financial benefits but also superior amenities and a higher overall quality of life. With over 4,000 small towns across Spain joining the movement, the campaign invites digital nomads to consider the charms of rural living in Axarquía.

