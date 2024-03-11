Rural nomads: Axarquía’s depopulation campaign

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 19:00
Embrace the Rural Renaissance
Image: Shutterstock/ Pepe Perez
AXARQUIA’S tiniest villages are launching a campaign to reverse depopulation, targeting a unique demographic: digital nomads.
The ‘Come and Live in a Village’ platform showcases the picturesque Axarquía region as an ideal destination for remote workers seeking a balance between personal and professional life. In an effort led by the Axarquía Municipalities Consortium, the campaign ‘For a Thousand More Years’ aims to draw in young professionals, echoing the broader trend of remote work.
Rafael Torrubia, President of the Axarquía Rural Development Centre, highlights the urban exodus of youth from highland villages like Alfarnate and Periana. The campaign, now part of a nationwide initiative, offers insights into affordable housing, services, and an enhanced quality of life. Ramón Pradera, director of ‘Come and Live in a Village,’ urges people to envision successful life projects in smaller locales, emphasising that rural living can provide not just financial benefits but also superior amenities and a higher overall quality of life. With over 4,000 small towns across Spain joining the movement, the campaign invites digital nomads to consider the charms of rural living in Axarquía.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.