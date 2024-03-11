Spartan challenge comes to Mallorca

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 16:23

Image from the Spartan Race. Credit: SpartanRaceSpain/Facebook.com

Mallorca is set to host the electrifying Spartan Race once more, turning the island into a hub for thousands of enthusiasts from across Europe.

The event is scheduled for the weekend of March 16 to 17. however, the Spartan Race is more than just a race; it’s the ultimate challenge set against the island’s breath-taking landscapes.

This year marks a significant milestone with the introduction of the Beast category to Mallorca for the first time, complementing the Sprint 5K and Super 10K categories. It’s an opportunity for athletes to kickstart the season on a high note, challenging themselves in the picturesque settings of Mallorca.

The highlight of the event is the Trifecta Weekend, offering participants a chance to complete the trifecta—Sprint 5K, Super 10K, and Beast 21K—over two days.

Successful completion qualifies contenders for the Trifecta World Championship in Sparta, Greece. The Trifecta Pass is available for those aiming to conquer all three categories.

With easy access from Spain and Europe, coupled with a variety of accommodation options, Mallorca is the perfect host for this iconic event. Don’t miss your chance to see the ultimate Spartan experience!