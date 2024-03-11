By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 16:01

Step into spring: Alicante unveils 'Spring Trails 2024 - Guided Walks'. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Attention all walkers: Alicante has launched ‘Spring Trails 2024’.

The ‘Spring Trails’ will begin on March 24 with guided tours through the urban forest parks of Alicante on alternate Sundays.

The Trails offer groups of up to 50 people the chance to explore various natural spaces and environmental sites in Alicante.

The activities are open to everyone but do require registration due to limited availability.

The first route will explore Mount Benacantil, followed by Mount Orgegia on April 7 and Mount Tossal on April 21.

In May, the itineraries will switch to alternate Saturday afternoons, starting with a tour of the La Marjal flood park on May 4 and a walk through the Traditional Centre to admire unique trees on May 18.

The final itinerary on June 1 will lead participants through the Sierra de San Julián and the Serra Grossa, offering panoramic views of Cabo de la Huerta, the bay, and the city of Alicante.

Registration is now open. For more information head to the website: alicante.es or call (+34) 965960034 (Monday to Friday).