All Aloud Choir supports charity

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 17:55
The All Aloud community choir
Credit: All Aloud
The community choir All Aloud has embarked on a new charity project this year and will be raising funds for the Children’s Ward of La Immaculada Hospital, in Huercal Overa.
On March 23 they will be holding a coffee morning between 10.30am and 1.30pm at Casa Wilson, Frax de Abajo 13, Ogarite near Oria in a bid to raise funds with home-made cakes and a raffle.
Last year a similar event raised more than €600 and in the past money has been donated to refugees affected by the war in Ukraine, Almeria Scouts Association and the Spanish cancer charity AECC.
Later in the year, a charity concert will be held in Arboleas at the Kubatin bar, with details to follow.
All Aloud is a group of people who enjoy getting together to sing and who enjoy each other’s company. There are no auditions and you do not have to be able to read music and they perform a wide variety of music from pop, to musicals, gospel, opera and anything in between.
The emphasis is on enjoyment and social interaction so if you are interested in joining the choir, they meet at the Kubatin Bar, behind the Hostal Meson in Arboleas at 3pm on Wednesdays.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.