All Aloud Choir supports charity

By John Smith • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 17:55

The All Aloud community choir Credit: All Aloud

The community choir All Aloud has embarked on a new charity project this year and will be raising funds for the Children’s Ward of La Immaculada  Hospital, in Huercal Overa.

Join their coffee morning

On March 23 they will be holding a coffee morning between 10.30am and 1.30pm at Casa Wilson, Frax de Abajo 13, Ogarite near Oria in a bid to raise funds with home-made cakes and a raffle.

Last year a similar event raised more than €600 and in the past money has been donated to refugees affected by the war in Ukraine, Almeria Scouts Association and the Spanish cancer charity AECC.

Later in the year, a charity concert will be held in Arboleas at the Kubatin bar, with details to follow.

Easy to join

All Aloud is a group of people who enjoy getting together to sing and who enjoy each other’s company. There are no auditions and you do not have to be able to read music and they perform  a wide variety of music  from pop, to musicals, gospel, opera and anything in between.

The emphasis is on enjoyment and social interaction so if you are interested in joining the choir, they meet at the Kubatin Bar, behind the Hostal Meson in Arboleas at 3pm on Wednesdays.

