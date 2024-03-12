Cancer charity helps out Ukraine

By John Ensor • Updated: 12 Mar 2024 • 10:28

Photo: Charity volunteers with donations for Ukraine Credit: Cala Nova Cancer Charity

In an inspiring act of community solidarity, the Cala Nova Cancer shop in San Agustín has made a significant contribution to aid efforts in Ukraine.

Volunteers, including charity president Angela McGrath, have gathered a staggering 33 oversized rubbish bags filled with unsold winter clothes and footwear suitable for men, women, children, and infants.

This generous donation marks the change in the shop’s seasonal collections, moving from winter to spring. As Mallorca welcomes the new season, everyone is encouraged to visit the shop at 354/356 Ave Joan Miro to discover spring arrivals and support future charitable initiatives.

The items collected were destined for Amar Ukraine, initially based in Arenal, now expanding its reach to Calvia to aid those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

The community’s involvement doesn’t stop at clothing, there’s an urgent call for donations of babies’ nappies, as well as unused medication.

These necessities are critically needed and can be dropped off either in Calvia or directly at the Cala Nova Cancer shop for collection. This initiative not only supports Ukraine in its time of need but demonstrates a strong commitment to global solidarity and local cooperation.