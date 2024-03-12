Donkey day out to the beach

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 9:48
The donkeys go to the beach
Photo: Donkey Dreamland
The donkeys of Donkey Dreamland are going to the beach! On Saturday March 16, the charity gets the opportunity to take the donkeys to the beach in Mijas. It is only once a year that they are alowed to do this and you can join them on this unique experience.
They will be taking the donkeys for a long walk to the beach, along the shore, all the way up to the end of La Cala de Mijas stopping at ‘Peña el Caballo’ a little country style cortijo where a delicious Spanish lunch will be served and the donkeys too will have their lunch there.
Tickets are €60 for adults and €25 for children but there are only 20 places available.
Please send a WhatsApp to 640111651 for more information and you can also book online at this link
Enjoy this unique and wonderful event with with the donkeys.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
