Early San Juan celebrations in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 16:37

Embracing the Flames Image: Murcia.es

THOUSANDS gathered in Murcia to enjoy an Alicante-themed celebration as the two regions united to host a San Juan festival in Murcia. San Juan is usually celebrated on June 24 for the Summer Solstice and Alicante celebrates the bonfires of San Juan from June 20 until June 24. The bonfires of Alicante are well known for their tradition since ancient times and are declared of International Tourist Interest.

Alicante-Themed San Juan Festival in Murcia

Over the weekend from March 8 to 10 Murcia transformed into an ‘Alicante-like city’ welcoming the Mayor of Alicante. Festivities kicked off with a giant paella in the Plaza Julian Romea, distributing around 800 servings of the typical dish. On March 9 they enjoyed the traditional ‘mascleta’ a firework show in Plaza Circular, and a concert at the Almudí Palace by the Alicante Municipal Symphonic Band.

Alicante and Murcia Unite for San Juan Magic

The celebrations concluded with the symbolic burning of the Murcia Bonfire, where they traditionally burn artistic monuments made of wood, cardboard, cork, and paint. The monument that was burned was titled ‘La fiesta, esencia de Alicante’ (The party, essence of Alicante).

For more Costa Calida and Murcia news and events click here