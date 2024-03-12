Film scouts tour Mallorca

By John Ensor •
Serra de Tramuntana
Credit: Bkrzyzanek/Shutterstock.com
In a strategic move to bolster its position as a leading film production hub, Mallorca welcomed top-tier location scouts from the UK.
Some of the film industry’s top location scouts with legendary films and series under their belts such as ‘Dune’, ‘Game of Thrones‘, and the much-anticipated sequel to ‘Gladiator’ have recently toured Mallorca.
Under the guidance of the Mallorca Film Commission and Pedro Barbadillo’s leadership, the island embarked on a mission to unveil its cinematic potential through a meticulously planned scouting session.
This endeavour is a testament to Mallorca’s ambition to harmonise its stunning landscapes with the global film industry’s demands while championing sustainability.
Over four days, scouts delved into Mallorca’s eclectic mix of locations, ranging from the urban elegance of Palma, along with Calvia and Soller to the serene beauty of the Serra de Tramuntana.
Noteworthy scouts, such as David Pannington of ‘Inception’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fame and Christian McWilliams, known for ‘World War Z’, ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘John Wick’, embarked on this journey, signalling strong interest from the industry’s best.
Their exploration was not confined to land alone, with maritime excursions from Andratx to Pollenca showcasing the island’s versatile appeal.
This scouting visit not only highlights Mallorca’s potential as a film setting but also aligns with its vision to foster a sustainable, creative, and culturally rich film production landscape.
The participation of six distinguished scouts underscores the global film industry’s recognition of Mallorca’s unique offerings. As this initiative unfolds, it paves the way for future collaborations, potentially transforming the island into a backdrop for cinematic masterpieces and bolstering its cultural and economic profile on the world stage.
