Homeless help planned for Mallorca

By Annette Christmas • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 11:33

Help for the homeless Credit: IMAS

The Institut Mallorquí D’afers Socials (IMAS, or the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs) is working to add around 100 places to the Social Inclusion Network of Mallorca.

440 homeless in Palma

The plan is that it should, in time, be able to offer its resources to any homeless person who requests assistance.

The first census since 2109, carried out last November by about 200 volunteers, revealed a total of 440 homeless people in Palma, either living on the streets or in inadequate housing.

IMAS is currently working on two tenders to incorporate around 70 places. The first tender is for the acquisition of a building with a capacity for 50 places for residential use and the second is to habilitate 20 places that will become permanent.

Individual care promised

The aim is to develop a much more individualised model of care focused on the specific needs of each person and to support deinstitutionalisation.

The Councillor for Social Welfare, Guillermo Sánchez, added that, at the same time, “we are also working on the acquisition of the Ca l’Ardiaca hostal, which will add more places in the public network and, at the same time, will allow us to carry out a reform of the facilities.”