Homeless help planned for Mallorca

By Annette Christmas •
Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 11:33
Help for the homeless
Credit: IMAS
The Institut Mallorquí D’afers Socials (IMAS, or the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs) is working to add around 100 places to the Social Inclusion Network of Mallorca.
The plan is that it should, in time, be able to offer its resources to any homeless person who requests assistance.
The first census since 2109, carried out last November by about 200 volunteers, revealed a total of 440 homeless people in Palma, either living on the streets or in inadequate housing.
IMAS is currently working on two tenders to incorporate around 70 places. The first tender is for the acquisition of a building with a capacity for 50 places for residential use and the second is to habilitate 20 places that will become permanent.
The aim is to develop a much more individualised model of care focused on the specific needs of each person and to support deinstitutionalisation.
The Councillor for Social Welfare, Guillermo Sánchez, added that, at the same time, “we are also working on the acquisition of the Ca l’Ardiaca hostal, which will add more places in the public network and, at the same time, will allow us to carry out a reform of the facilities.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.