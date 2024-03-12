International Women’s Day in Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 11:23
The celebration in Zurgena
Credit: Zurgena Council
Every Council in Almeria celebrated International Women’s Day in its own special way but the same topic was foremost in each case and that was gender equality.
Part of the concept of gender equality of course also demands the abolition of gender violence which can be mental as well as physical but can only be eradicated with education and a will to change.
Looking around the different towns, each had a very special way of celebrating on March 8 and this is just a selection;
In Arboleas there was an exhibition featuring Women in History, in Albox there was special recognition for six women who have contributed to the fight as well as a tribute to the council’s female staff.
In Los Gallardos there was a day of different workshops including keep fit and cooking, in Antas, students from local schools heard about and met two local women who achieved a great deal and in Garrucha exceptional women were recognised with a special award for what they have done.
In Villaricos there was a magnificent dinner attended by local women with the majority of servers being men and in Vera, following a one minute silence following the accidental death of a local woman, the mayor spoke about the need for change to a large audience of women.
In Zurgena, the special woman chosen to remember was Mexican artist and feminist Frida Kahlo and after a special breakfast some 160 bags which carried an image of Rosie the Riveter a Second World War American icon for women at work were distributed.
Bad weather required a late change of venue but the Mojacar Women’s Association Mariquita La Posá still managed to host a meeting of different Women’s Associations from across the region.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
