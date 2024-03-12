Local bites: Periana’s tapas route

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 14:14

Savor the flavours of Periana Image: Shutterstock/ MisterStock

PERIANA is gearing up for its inaugural Tapas Route on March 15 and 16, with numerous local restaurants joining in the flavourful festivities.

Featured Restaurants and Mouthwatering Creations

Casalola Restaurant tempts taste buds with a pan bao featuring crunchy chicken and kimchee mayo sauce, while Caserón de Guaro crafts Iberian pork cheek in wine with lime aioli. Cantueso Restaurant delights with almond gazpacho, smoked sardines, pico de gallo, and Periana olive oil ice cream.

Local Culinary Delights Await

Oásis Las Palmeras Estate offers creamy cheese and mushroom turnovers with forest berry jam, and Ellen Pizzeria cooks up a mini Ellen-style burger. Tapería Cati revives traditional flavours with mushroom snout and quail egg, and Loft95 Coffee serves Iberian rib pan bao with yakiniku mayo, crispy corn, and Granny Smith apple. Verdugo Restaurant presents homemade meatballs with vegetable sauce, while El Galeno Café offers a tasty chicken dish, and Cuenca Bar Restaurant prepares a roasted meat toast with radish crunch.

Get Your ‘Tapaportes’ for Tasty Rewards

The Town Hall reminds participants to pick up their ‘tapaportes’ at the participating venues. The first 50 to complete their ‘tapa passport’ receive a t-shirt and enter a draw for 5 €50 vouchers. Collect yours at the Periana Town Hall. The draw will take place on March 21.

For more Axarquia news and events click here