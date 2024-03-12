Local bites: Periana’s tapas route

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 14:14
Savor the flavours of Periana
Image: Shutterstock/ MisterStock
PERIANA is gearing up for its inaugural Tapas Route on March 15 and 16, with numerous local restaurants joining in the flavourful festivities.
Casalola Restaurant tempts taste buds with a pan bao featuring crunchy chicken and kimchee mayo sauce, while Caserón de Guaro crafts Iberian pork cheek in wine with lime aioli. Cantueso Restaurant delights with almond gazpacho, smoked sardines, pico de gallo, and Periana olive oil ice cream.
Oásis Las Palmeras Estate offers creamy cheese and mushroom turnovers with forest berry jam, and Ellen Pizzeria cooks up a mini Ellen-style burger. Tapería Cati revives traditional flavours with mushroom snout and quail egg, and Loft95 Coffee serves Iberian rib pan bao with yakiniku mayo, crispy corn, and Granny Smith apple. Verdugo Restaurant presents homemade meatballs with vegetable sauce, while El Galeno Café offers a tasty chicken dish, and Cuenca Bar Restaurant prepares a roasted meat toast with radish crunch.
The Town Hall reminds participants to pick up their ‘tapaportes’ at the participating venues. The first 50 to complete their ‘tapa passport’ receive a t-shirt and enter a draw for 5 €50 vouchers. Collect yours at the Periana Town Hall. The draw will take place on March 21.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.