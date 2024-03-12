Magical movie soundtracks in Mallorca

By John Ensor •
Updated: 12 Mar 2024 • 14:51
Photo: Film symphony Orchestra in Valencia.
Credit: filmsymphony/Instagram.com
Prepare to be whisked away on an unparalleled musical adventure as the esteemed Film Symphony Orchestra launches its latest tour, HENKO!
Set to perform at the Auditorium in Palma de Mallorca on Saturday, March 16, with tickets starting from €40, this extraordinary show promises a transformative experience.
Under the baton of the dynamic Constantino Martinez-Orts, HENKO will immerse you in the mesmerising world of iconic film soundtracks, including 007: Skyfall, Mulan, Indiana Jones, The Rock, and many more.
HENKO isn’t just a concert, it’s a tribute to courage and change, encapsulating the spirit of adventure through the most emblematic melodies from the silver screen.
From the heroics of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi to the whimsy of Super Mario Bros, Pocahontas, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and the classic allure of The Godfather, this tour is a heartfelt tribute to cinematic greatness.
Don’t just hear about it, experience the magic of HENKO and let the Film Symphony Orchestra transform your evening into an unforgettable journey.
