News in Brief – Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 12 Mar 2024 • 11:16
Gaspar Cruañes and Rosa Cardona
Credit: Javea Council, Facebook
Oldest resident
Gaspar Cruañes, a former civil guard, celebrated his 105th birthday, becoming the oldest resident of Javea and one of the oldest people living in Spain. The town mayor, Rosa Cardona, congratulated Gaspar, awarding him a historic shield of Javea.
Beach Ban
Benidorm Council bans swimming from midnight until 7am. The fine can cost you between €750 to €1,200. The same applies if you are found sleeping on the beach. The new swimming ban aims to reduce drowning accidents during the night.
Jayan cinema
Javea´s prominent cinema, Jayan, held a screening of As Long as it is You, attended by the Goya prize winner and director of the film, Claudia Pinto. The director was awarded for best documentary, starring Carme Elias, exploring the subject of Alzheimer’s and memory.
Medical development
The Denia Hospital develops a minimally invasive technique to remove lung nodules, improving the treatment of thoracic surgeries and reducing postoperative pain. Denia Hospital´s surgeon, Jose Alejandro Gonzales, held a meeting with other specialists from the region, to share his advancement.
Clean Calpe
The sustainability organisation, Acciona, has signed a contract with Calpe City Council, to make Calpe, “the cleanest municipality in Spain.” 30 electric and gas vehicles will clear out the streets of Calpe, alongside with the instalment of 1,300 new garbage containers.
Energy efficient
Benitachell City Council renovates its public lighting system, switching to LED. With the financial aid from the IDAE (Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving), the municipality is able to change 897 lights, achieving an energy saving of 62 percent.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.