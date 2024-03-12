News in Brief – Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 12 Mar 2024 • 11:16

Gaspar Cruañes and Rosa Cardona Credit: Javea Council, Facebook

Oldest resident

Gaspar Cruañes, a former civil guard, celebrated his 105th birthday, becoming the oldest resident of Javea and one of the oldest people living in Spain. The town mayor, Rosa Cardona, congratulated Gaspar, awarding him a historic shield of Javea.

Beach Ban

Benidorm Council bans swimming from midnight until 7am. The fine can cost you between €750 to €1,200. The same applies if you are found sleeping on the beach. The new swimming ban aims to reduce drowning accidents during the night.

Jayan cinema

Javea´s prominent cinema, Jayan, held a screening of As Long as it is You, attended by the Goya prize winner and director of the film, Claudia Pinto. The director was awarded for best documentary, starring Carme Elias, exploring the subject of Alzheimer’s and memory.

Medical development

The Denia Hospital develops a minimally invasive technique to remove lung nodules, improving the treatment of thoracic surgeries and reducing postoperative pain. Denia Hospital´s surgeon, Jose Alejandro Gonzales, held a meeting with other specialists from the region, to share his advancement.

Clean Calpe

The sustainability organisation, Acciona, has signed a contract with Calpe City Council, to make Calpe, “the cleanest municipality in Spain.” 30 electric and gas vehicles will clear out the streets of Calpe, alongside with the instalment of 1,300 new garbage containers.

Energy efficient

Benitachell City Council renovates its public lighting system, switching to LED. With the financial aid from the IDAE (Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving), the municipality is able to change 897 lights, achieving an energy saving of 62 percent.