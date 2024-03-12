By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 12:00

Orihuela extravaganza: World Water Day and Tree Day. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela’s Councillor for the Environment, Noelia Grao, has unveiled the activities planned for the celebration of World Water Day on March 22 and Tree Day on March 21.

The Councilor for Education, Vicente Pina, confirmed that nearly 900 students from various schools in Orihuela will take part in the program, which aims to motivate and educate on environmental care.

Orihuela’s schoolchildren will engage in workshops ranging from scientific water experiments to raising awareness about plastic pollution in the seas, particularly in Orihuela Costa.

Additionally, planting workshops will be held in the Palmeral from March 18 to 26 for primary school students.

Team Europe’s spokesperson, PacEnrique Montero, introduced the “A Tree for Europe” project, which involves planting 30 mulberry trees in Orihuela’s schools.

“This species was chosen for its connection to sustainability and tradition in the municipality, aiming to raise awareness of climate change among students,” the spokesperson confirmed.