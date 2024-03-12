Prison for man who killed elderly lottery winner

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 18:54

Murder suspect, Jose Maria Lindo, enters prison. Credit: Guardia Civil.es

A man who had just won €1 million on the lottery disappeared in January only to be later found robbed and murdered.

On January 22, the quiet life of Hinojal, a municipality in Caceres, Extremadura, was shattered when 79-year-old Vicente Sanchez, known affectionately as ‘Tente’, disappeared. This was shortly after he had celebrated winning €1 million on the lottery.

Investigation leads to arrest

The Guardia Civil launched Operation Reguera, which swiftly zeroed in on Jose Maria Lindo, a 55-year-old local sheriff and friend of the victim.

Lindo was seen having a drink with Sanchez at a local cafe on the day he vanished. It emerged that Sanchez had withdrawn €2,000 from his bank that day, intending to take a bus to Caceres for various banking procedures. He never boarded the bus. Instead, it is believed that greed led Lindo to commit a heinous act.

Confession and discovery

Under intense scrutiny, Lindo’s contradictions and evasive manoeuvres during the investigation raised suspicions.

His eventual arrest and subsequent cooperation led to the grim discovery. Less than two kilometres from Hinojal’s urban centre, in the remote Arroyo del Fresno near La Vaquera pond, the lifeless body of Sanchez was found.

A post mortem confirmed death by strangulation, a tragic end to a life that had recently been touched by good fortune.

Community in mourning

The news of Lindo, who reportedly was in financial difficulty, and his alleged crimes of murder, robbery with violence, and fraud has left the small community of 400 reeling.

The mayor, Carmen Vivas, encapsulated the town’s grief and determination for justice, stating, the person responsible ‘will have to pay for what he has done.’

This tragic tale underscores the devastating impact of greed, leaving a community to mourn a beloved figure whose luck turned fatally sour.