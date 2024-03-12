Resilient rescue saves Roux the dog from well

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 15:22

Roux's incredible rescue Image: Friends of Mazarron Animals

In a heartwarming turn of events, emergency responders successfully rescued a distressed dog from a well in the Mazarron area recently. The young dog, who has since been named Roux, had been callously thrown down the well, a shocking act that defies compassion.

Local Heroes: Police and Firefighters Save Roux with Dedication

The local police and firefighters, displaying commendable dedication, managed to pull Roux out unharmed, contradicting initial doubts about the possibility of such a rescue. Roux expressed gratitude to his rescuers in the best way a dog knows – with pure affection. Now, in the care of the charity Friends of Mazarron Animals, he is with foster parents pending adoption. Despite being underweight, dehydrated, and with a matted coat, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Join the Cause: Support Compassion for Animals Like Roux

To continue aiding dogs like Roux, your support remains crucial in promoting a world where compassion triumphs over cruelty. To support Roux’s recovery and other animals in similar circumstances contact Friends of Mazarron Animals by emailing fma.murcia@gmail.com.

