Resilient rescue saves Roux the dog from well

Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 15:22
Roux's incredible rescue
Image: Friends of Mazarron Animals
In a heartwarming turn of events, emergency responders successfully rescued a distressed dog from a well in the Mazarron area recently. The young dog, who has since been named Roux, had been callously thrown down the well, a shocking act that defies compassion.
The local police and firefighters, displaying commendable dedication, managed to pull Roux out unharmed, contradicting initial doubts about the possibility of such a rescue. Roux expressed gratitude to his rescuers in the best way a dog knows – with pure affection. Now, in the care of the charity Friends of Mazarron Animals, he is with foster parents pending adoption. Despite being underweight, dehydrated, and with a matted coat, he is expected to make a full recovery.
To continue aiding dogs like Roux, your support remains crucial in promoting a world where compassion triumphs over cruelty. To support Roux’s recovery and other animals in similar circumstances contact Friends of Mazarron Animals by emailing fma.murcia@gmail.com.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
