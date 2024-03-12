Revitalising the heritage

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 14:26

Raul Llobell on the new Calle Colon Credit: Teulada Council, Facebook

On March 11, the mayor of Teulada-Moraira, Raul Llobell, walked down the renovated Calle Colon, alongside local residents, to enjoy new urban developments.

The Calle Colon has been relocated to the historic centre of Teulada in a redeveloped appearance to mark the importance of the municipality´s heritage and attract new visitors.

The Councilor for Urban Planning, Toni Reig, stated that this redevelopment “represents an important step in our commitment to the preservation of the historical heritage of Teulada.”

The remodelling was financed by the Provincial Council of Alicante and the Teulada City Council, to modernise the surface furniture, improve urban infrastructure and develop telecommunication, as well as electric and gas supply networks.

The president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Toni Perez, joined the town in the local gathering and expressed his impression of the new design: “With works like this, Teulada Moraira becomes an international tourism destination that takes care of every detail to make everyone feel welcome and comfortable.”