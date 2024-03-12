St Patrick’s Day in Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Mar 2024
Young and old enjoy St Patrick’s Day
Credit: Giuseppe Milo flickr
Almeria is not exactly turning green for St Patrick’s Day which falls on Sunday March 17, but there are certainly three events taking place around the Province.
The event takes place on Saturday March 16 as the Almanzora Group of Friends has decided that it will celebrate ‘St Paddy’ for the first time with a two hour event running from 11am to 1pm at their Library and Social Centre in Plaza San Antonio, Albox.
Food and drink will have an Irish theme and those attending are asked to wear something green.
The town of Zurgena is going full on for St Patrick on March 17 and there will be beer tasting (hopefully including some of the ‘black stuff’), live music, a dessert contest, a photocall and much more from noon in the Plaza del Olmo.
A few days later on Thursday March 19 it’s the turn of Port of Spain Clasijazz at Parque Nicolás Salmerón 20 in Almeria City from 9pm and they have confirmed that there will be Guinness, live music from The Celts Folk & Rock, dancing, singing and lots of fun with free entry until capacity is reached.
There are also some coach trips available to Lorca and Cabo Roig with towns outside of Almeria Province seemingly more committed to St Patrick.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
