By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 15:30
Unwanted armchair on the street
Credit: Freddie Philips, Flickr
On March 11, Denia City Council announced a new civility campaign, Brutea, to discourage residents from leaving unwanted furniture in the streets.
Brutea was released in shiny leaflets similar to advertisements from Ikea and other retail stores, showing photographs of the furniture left in the streets and their price, alongside a highlighted phone number.
This phone number, 966 431 154, should be dialled to communicate with the authorities that you want to get rid of unwanted furniture, stating the drop-off point to ensure an efficient and quick pick-up.
The Regional Council for the Environment, Sandra Gertudix, revealed that the City Council pays approximately €300,000 annually, to collect and transport the furniture from the streets.
She highlighted that this sum should instead be contributing to improving the municipality, hence all residents are highly encouraged to use the telephone number when disposing of their old furniture.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
