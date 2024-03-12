Walking holidays getting more popular

By Annette Christmas • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 16:11

A bedroom in one of the refuges Credit: Ajuntament d'Escorca

More people than ever are enjoying mountain stays in Mallorca as the mountain refuges of the regional Council registered a total of 33,848 overnight stays in 2023.

Record number of stays

This was 23.4 per cent up on the 2022 figure which itself was a record and the network of shelters managed by the island council comprises six establishments located in public properties that offer 332 places.

The most popular times of year for mountain walkers in Mallorca are spring (April and May) and autumn (October), when the refuges are fully occupied.

Overnight stays were in great demand during the bank holiday week of December 6 to 8, almost twice as many people as during the same period of the previous year.

The lovingly restored properties along the route are set in some of the most beautiful spots in Mallorca and it is advisable to book well in advance.

Walkers staying overnight in Mallorca’s refuges come from a total of 58 countries although by nationality, the Spanish make up the greatest proportion of users, with 45.16 per cent of the total number of overnight stays registered in 2023.

A quarter of visitors are German

Germans account for a quarter of those staying in the refuges with other Europeans making up the balance.